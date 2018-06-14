Bodycam footage released in North Beach officer-involved shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3604429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Polie officers stopped a group of men for having open containers of alcohol at the corner of Grant Avenue and Vallejo Street in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood.

Police officers stopped a group of men for having open containers of alcohol at the corner of Grant Avenue and Vallejo Street in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood.One of the men, Oliver Barcenas, ran from officers and tossed a loaded Glock pistol before an officer shot him, striking him two times in the back."I know when you see a video and we have limited facts right now, it's very difficult because people want answers and that is the purpose of all these investigations," said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.Members of the community were concerned about how quickly the incident escalated on a street known for its nightlife and questioned the independence of the internal investigation."I hope that the independent investigations in this matter are truly independent. That the level of this transparency continues," said San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin.Police have yet to release the name of the officer involved in the shooting. No officers or bystanders were hurt.