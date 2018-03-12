OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Bodycam video released of San Francisco officer-involved shooting

A town hall meeting in the Mission District got very heated Monday, after police released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting from the night of March 6th. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A town hall meeting in the Mission District got very heated Monday, after police released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting from the night of March 6th.

The footage is from 12 different officer's cameras and shows police shooting and killing 19-year-old Jesus Delgado, an armed robbery suspect, on Capp Street, near 21st Street.
In the video, police can be seen and heard ordering Delgado, who was hiding in the trunk of a car, to put his hands up in both English and Spanish. Police fired what they say was a less-lethal beanbag round, after which they say Delgado pointed a gun out of the trunk and fired at police. Officers returned fire, shooting 99 rounds. Delgado was shot 25 times.

San Francisco Police Chief, William Scott, started the townhall meeting by expressing condolences, "to the Delgado family and to Mr. Delgado's friends, we are sorry for your loss." But as police started showing videos of the incident, the crowd at Cesar Chavez School, grew angry and started chanting "murderer" in Spanish.

Dozens of people lined up to speak at the meeting, including Delgado's brother who spoke to police and said, "one of the reasons that you're not sorry is because you were able to finish your day, go home, look at your kids in the eye and tell them that you love them. My mom doesn't have that anymore."

Many people also expressed frustration at the amount of force used on a residential street, saying "he didn't deserve to get shot over 20 times, nobody does. How do you justify that," and "Why was there nobody there to deescalate the situation? Why was the only response, 'we're gonna shoot you?'"

The District Attorney is still investigating the shooting.

Click here to watch the bodycam video and learn more about the case.
