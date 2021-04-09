Airlines ground some Boeing 737 Max planes due to new issue

SAN FRANCISCO -- American, Southwest and United airlines are grounding some 737 Max planes yet again.It comes as Boeing announced a new issue with the model -- this time it's with the electrical system.Boeing says airlines need to verify that one of the components of the plane's electrical system is sufficiently grounded.The company is working with the FAA to address the problem.American will ground 17 of the 24 planes they own and United will ground 16 of the 30 in their fleet. Southwest will ground 30 of the airline's 58 planes.All 737 Max planes were grounded worldwide from March 2019 through November 2020 following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.