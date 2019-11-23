Bombs found at home near Oak Grove High School in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have arrested a San Jose man as part of an investigation into a pipe bomb found at Oak Grove High School earlier this week.Andrew White, 36, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Friday following an eight-hour stand-off at his home on Tyhurst Court near Tradewinds Drive, where police say they discovered several homemade bombs. They have not directly linked him to the incident at the school, which is just a couple of blocks away."We hear all these blasts, so we take off and run upstairs, and then you hear the helicopter and they're telling someone to come out," said a woman who lives behind White, but did not want to be identified. "It was just really bad."The police department's bomb unit spent much of Friday at White's home. Nearby residences remained under evacuation as police searched the area for any other potential threats.Chris Funk, superintendent of the East Side Union High School District, says it has been a tough week for students and staff. Oak Grove was closed on Wednesday, but re-opened Thursday for classes."We have a lot of resources at our hands that are at our disposal to provide for our students and our staff in terms of social workers, interns, and counselors, and just being together to support each other," said Funk.