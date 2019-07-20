u.s. & world

Vatican college space holds bones of dozens, both 'adult and non-adult,' expert says

By Frances D'Emilio
VATICAN CITY -- A genetics expert retained by the family of an Italian girl who went missing in 1983 said Saturday that a cavernous underground space near a Vatican cemetery holds thousands of bones that appear to be from dozens of individuals, both "adult and non-adult."

The expert, Giorgio Portera, said the "enormous" size of the collection under the Teutonic College was revealed when Vatican-appointed experts began cataloging the remains, which were discovered last week.

"We didn't expect such an enormous number" of bones and other remains which "had been thrown into a cavity," Portera said. "We want to know why and how" the bones ended up there.

Fragments were also found, complicating the forensic experts' work, he said.

Portera is working on behalf of the family of Emanuela Orlandi, who vanished at age 15 after she left her family's Vatican City apartment for a music lesson in Rome. What became of her is one of Italy's most enduring mysteries.

EMBED More News Videos

The mystery is deepening in the search for a teenager who went missing in Vatican City in 1983. ABC News has the latest developments.



Some have theorized that she was kidnapped in an unsuccessful ransom bid in an effort to free from an Italian prison the Turkish gunman who shot and wounded Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's Square in 1981.

A Vatican statement Saturday made no mention of the number of remains in the newly discovered space near the Teutonic Cemetery but said the forensic work would resume on July 27.

Orlandi's family previously received an anonymous tip to search near the 19th-century tombs of two German princesses in the tiny graveyard.

But when the Vatican opened the tombs recently at the family's request, they were empty. The Vatican said it didn't know why but indicated restoration work in the cemetery area in the 1960s and 1970s might be a reason.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mysteryvatican cityteenageru.s. & worldmissing person
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Vatican finds bones during search for teen missing for decades
U.S. & WORLD
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Trump slams Baltimore as 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News