Border Patrol seizes several pounds of meth disguised as ice pops in California

The Border Patrol says it seized several pounds of methamphetamine disguised as frozen ice pops on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Blythe, Calif. (CBPArizona/Twitter)

BLYTHE, Calif. (KGO) -- This seems like something that could have been inspired by the hit television show "Breaking Bad."

The Border Patrol says it seized several pounds of methamphetamine disguised as frozen ice pops on Sunday.

RELATED: $1M worth of liquid meth found hidden in snow globes at Australian border

That explains the brightly colored bags stashed in the cooler.

The seizure happened in Blythe, California, which is near the Arizona border.

The driver and her passenger were arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaillegal drugsarrestmethamphetaminedrugmethborder patroldrugs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WB I-580 in Oakland back open after police chase
DA to dismiss charges against SF condo attack suspect in separate case
Ex-Google engineer charged in trade secrets theft case
Jeffrey Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Teen battles cancer alone at Duke Hospital; mother denied US access
Hearst Castle named among world's greatest places
Show More
ABC7 News gets first taste of Chase Center
Officials: New temporary license plates stopping bridge toll cheaters
College football team shaves heads for cancer-fighting coach
Contigo recalling millions of kids water bottles
20-day closure of SFO runway to start in September
More TOP STORIES News