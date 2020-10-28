boston marathon

2021 Boston Marathon postponed 'at least' until the fall

BOSTON -- Next year's Boston Marathon has also been postponed.

The Boston Athletic Association said Wednesday that it won't hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off "at least until the fall of 2021."

This year's marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race.

The B.A.A. says it is working with government officials and others involved in the race to see if a fall 2021 date is feasible. Organizers say they are hoping to announce a date for an in-person race before the end of this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsboston marathonrunningcoronavirusu.s. & worldmarathons
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BOSTON MARATHON
Marine who crawled across finish line gets surprise on 'GMA'
Marine crawls across finish line in honor of fallen comrades
Boston Marathon 2019: Rains, winds in forecast
Veteran carries woman over Boston Marathon finish line
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Expert shares safety tips after generators spark 2 Bay Area fires
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest, most dangerous activities
COVID-19 restrictions eased on San Mateo Co. restaurants, gyms
VIDEO: Mountain lion has spooky encounter outside home
Overloaded generator sparks fire, burns 2 Oakland hills homes
Prop 22: Unscientific survey of what SF Uber, Lyft drivers think
Trump supporters get stuck for hours after rally in Omaha
Show More
COVID-19: The New Way to Holiday
CVS hiring to help with anticipated COVID-19 vaccine
CAL FIRE, SJ man help replace CA girl's baseball card collection
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
3 social media CEOs grilled by GOP senators on bias
More TOP STORIES News