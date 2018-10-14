Both directions of Highway 1 shut down near Bodega Bay after sheriff's deputy crashes into home

BODEGA, Calif. (KGO) --Both directions of state Highway 1 near Bodega Bay in unincorporated Sonoma County are currently closed after a solo-vehicle crash involving a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and a house fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was first reported around 5:12 a.m. in the 600 block of state Highway 1 near Smith Brothers Road, the CHP said. The patrol unit was pursuing a vehicle when it crashed near a home, according to the CHP. Video from the scene showed the deputy's patrol vehicle wedged below the deck of the home while a fire burned above. The home was evacuated and was heavily damaged by fire.
Bodega Bay Hwy 1 is closed. Vehicle into house 600 block. pic.twitter.com/CwE4PKTxP8— TheraButtaro (@TheraButtaro) October 14, 2018
Neither the CHP nor sheriff's officials were able to confirm whether the deputy involved in the crash was injured.
No further information is immediately available.