Both directions of Highway 1 shut down near Bodega Bay after sheriff's deputy crashes into home

EMBED </>More Videos

Both directions of state Highway 1 near Bodega Bay in unincorporated Sonoma County are currently closed after a solo-vehicle crash involving a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and a house fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. (KGO-TV)

BODEGA, Calif. (KGO) --
Both directions of state Highway 1 near Bodega Bay in unincorporated Sonoma County are currently closed after a solo-vehicle crash involving a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and a house fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported around 5:12 a.m. in the 600 block of state Highway 1 near Smith Brothers Road, the CHP said. The patrol unit was pursuing a vehicle when it crashed near a home, according to the CHP. Video from the scene showed the deputy's patrol vehicle wedged below the deck of the home while a fire burned above. The home was evacuated and was heavily damaged by fire.

Neither the CHP nor sheriff's officials were able to confirm whether the deputy involved in the crash was injured.

No further information is immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sheriffcrashhigh-speed chasepolice chaseaccidentcar accidentcar crashsonoma countyhighway 1Bodega Bay
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Swastikas and anti-Muslim messages emerge in Fremont political races
PG&E may shut down power for some East Bay and North Bay customers because of fire danger
Meet some of the Marriott workers on strike in SF since Oct. 4
Bay Area firefighters on high alert as Red Flag Warning is issued
Popular Oakland pop-up run by 'Chef Smelly' shut down by Alameda County
Funeral of 4 sisters killed in limo crash held Saturday
Video shows moment Uber driver was tackled to ground during SF protest
Fire danger in the Bay Area to increase Sunday, extreme caution advised
Show More
100-year-old foundry closes to make way for Google transit village
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Georgia war monument defaced with googly eyes
41 striking workers arrested outside San Francisco Marriott Marquis hotel
Man whose stuff was trashed by 'Jogger Joe' still homeless despite donations
More News