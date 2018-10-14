Both directions of Highway 1 shut down near Bodega Bay after sheriff's deputy crashes into home

Bodega Bay Hwy 1 is closed. Vehicle into house 600 block. pic.twitter.com/CwE4PKTxP8 — TheraButtaro (@TheraButtaro) October 14, 2018

Both directions of state Highway 1 near Bodega Bay in unincorporated Sonoma County are currently closed after a solo-vehicle crash involving a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and a house fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was first reported around 5:12 a.m. in the 600 block of state Highway 1 near Smith Brothers Road, the CHP said. The patrol unit was pursuing a vehicle when it crashed near a home, according to the CHP. Video from the scene showed the deputy's patrol vehicle wedged below the deck of the home while a fire burned above. The home was evacuated and was heavily damaged by fire.Neither the CHP nor sheriff's officials were able to confirm whether the deputy involved in the crash was injured.No further information is immediately available.