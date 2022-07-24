Society

Climate activists glue their hands to Botticelli painting in protest

EMBED <>More Videos

Climate activists glue their hands to Botticelli painting in protest

FLORENCE, ITALY -- Italian environmental activists glued their hands Friday to the glass protecting Sandro Botticelli's painting "Spring" in the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, police said. The museum said thanks to the glass, which was installed as a precaution several years ago, the masterpiece was unharmed.

Paired with the Florentine artist's other masterpiece, "Birth of Venus," the two iconic canvases, dating from the late 15th century, are among the museum's most popular artworks. The painting is large, standing 10 feet, 6 inches by 6 feet, 9 inches.

Carabinieri police said two young women and a man, all Italians who had bought entrance tickets, staged the protest in the Uffizi's room dedicated to the painter. The activists sat on the floor and displayed a banner reading, "Last Generation No Gas No Coal," police said.

The glue was safely removed from the glass.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted the activists as saying in a statement: "Today, is it possible to see a beautiful Spring like this?"

The three were taken to a police station in Florence. Italian media said the activists were issued official orders to stay out of the tourist-popular city for three years, using a strategy in Italy similar to that often applied to violent soccer fans.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyartprotestitalyclimate changepainting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bay Area fire crews head to Mariposa Co. to help battle wildfires
1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting in Marin City, officials say
Oak Fire explodes to 14,281 acres, Newsom declares state of emergency
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
SF man serves up his last neighborhood pancake party
SF's Latinx population disproportionally impacted by monkeypox
US marshal injured in shooting in Atlanta suburb: police
Show More
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
Resolution announced for Bay Area high schoolers stuck in Prague
Cadillac's newly unveiled electric car expected to cost around $300K
Catholic hospitals' growth impacts reproductive health care
2 Americans dead in eastern Ukraine, officials confirm
More TOP STORIES News