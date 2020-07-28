10-year-old boy on bike dies after colliding with delivery truck in East Bay, police say

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Lafayette Police Department says a 10-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a delivery truck.

Officers say it happened just after 1 p.m. on Merriewood Drive.

According to police, the boy was riding his bike when the collision happened. However, it's unknown at this time what led up to the incident.

Officers say the boy was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

RELATED: 3-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup truck in San Jose

SKY 7 was above the scene around 4:30 p.m. and showed several bicycles still in the street.

Some witnesses are telling us the delivery truck was an Amazon truck but fire officials would not confirm that.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with investigators and has been interviewed.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking anyone with information on this collision to contact detectives at (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234 or email Sergeant Rossberg at tross@so.cccounty.us. Tips can also be emailed to the Lafayette Police Department at: 94549TIP@gmail.com.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
