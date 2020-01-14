Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside Airbnb

TAHOE, CALIFORNIA -- A family is glad no one was hurt after their child found a loaded gun at a California Airbnb.

The gun belonged to a sheriff's deputy who has since been put on leave, according to KTVU.

Jon Segarra said his 9-year-old son Josh and three other children found the gun in a bedroom drawer after they arrived at the home.

"That was just in a drawer in that room," said Segarra. "It wasn't hard to find. It wasn't hidden. It wasn't stashed under a bed or anything. It was in a drawer right there."

The family found the deputy's badge. Airbnb gave the family a full refund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun safetyguns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Oakland moms being evicted from vacant house
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
Heavy police presence in San Jose neighborhood
AccuWeather forecast: Isolated showers today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Chinatown business owners collaborate to fight crime
Hayward police investigate fatal shooting at Airbnb
Show More
San Jose St. University Police corporal helps man in need
Bay Area Filipinos worry, respond as volcano erupts in Philippines
I-TEAM: Jail interview with Montclair fatal laptop theft suspect
Australian firefighter reunites with daughters in heartwarming video
BART increases police presence on trains at night
More TOP STORIES News