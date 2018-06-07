Boy Scout's novelty grenade prompts scare at Houston airport

Device has been removed, and TSA is re-opening the checkpoint and working to resume passenger screening. Expect some delays through security, and as always check with your carrier to see if your flight has been impacted. #fly2houston — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

Device has been removed, and TSA is re-opening the checkpoint and working to resume passenger screening. Expect some delays through security, and as always check with your carrier to see if your flight has been impacted. #fly2houston — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

The crowd behind me. All waiting. Feels like the air has been turned off. @HobbyAirport pic.twitter.com/NMzqTpY2PR — 📺's Michael Oder (@TVsMichaelOder) June 7, 2018

Southwest currently has 12 delayed flights and @Delta has one. @SouthwestAir is holding flights due to the security delay. Contact your carrier to check if your flight has been impacted. #fly2houston — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

Just evacuated Hobby Airport. Does anyone know what’s going on?! I’m scared... — Joanne Mae (@astronoMAE) June 7, 2018

Hobby airport evacuation. This is so traumatizing — Amy🌹 (@seco_amy) June 7, 2018

Have to say, everyone at Hobby Airport is being really calm. Officers are professional. Glad they're taking this seriously. @HobbyAirport — 📺's Michael Oder (@TVsMichaelOder) June 7, 2018

A security checkpoint at Hobby Airport is back open after authorities were sent in to investigate a suspicious device early Thursday morning.Houston police confirmed the device was a novelty grenade found in a 17-year-old Boy Scout's bag.The device was discovered inside his bag during the TSA screening. The Houston Police Department was called to investigate, and that's when they discovered the grenade was hollow.Crowds of passengers could be seen waiting for the all-clear to be given at the airport as the investigation unfolded shortly after 4:30 a.m.Everyone was kept outside of a 200 foot radius of the TSA checkpoint until the novelty grenade was removed.The Boy Scout was not detained. It's not clear if he or his parents will face any fines.Houston Airports System spokesman Bill Begley says Southwest Airlines is adjusting its schedule to accommodate passengers who were delayed arriving to their gates.This is the second time in less than 24 hours that an incident has been reported at a Houston airport.On Wednesday, a bomb squad investigated a suspicious bag in the south ticketing area of Terminal D at Bush Intercontinental Airport.A passenger claimed to have explosives in his bag. The airport later tweeted that the comments were made by an impatient passenger.