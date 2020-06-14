black lives matter

Country music star Brad Paisley supports unity happy hour started by friends in upstate New York

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (KGO) -- A neighborhood event to combat racism and promote unity got a celebrity endorsement of country music star Brad Paisley.

Two friends in upstate New York said they wanted to do something small, but powerful following the death of George Floyd.

They set up signs that read "Black or white, relax and have a beer!" in front of a house in Pittsford, and invited people to join them.



The invitation caught the attention of Brad Paisley, who met the two on zoom, and shipped them hundreds of dollars worth of beer.

They now host a happy hour every Thursday.

