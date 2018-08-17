Have you seen this child? Police are asking for the public's help in finding Elijah Wilson after the 13-year-old vanished in the East Bay on Thursday.Wilson was last seen at a park in the city of Brentwood in Contra Costa County."He was last seen by his mother at Sunset Park Athletic Complex in Brentwood attending a sporting event," said the Brentwood Police Department in a Facebook post.Wilson was wearing blue jeans, gray Vans and the same patterned shirt seen in this photo.Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the department's 24 hour Dispatch Center at (925) 809-7911.