Breonna Taylor case: City of Louisville to announce 'substantial' settlement in shooting, report says

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was slain by Louisville police serving a "no knock" narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The city of Louisville is reportedly expected to announce a substantial settlement with Breonna Taylor's family later today.

According to the Courier-Journal, the deal is expected to include a cash payment to Taylor's family and police reforms.

Police commanders would need approval from a judge for all search warrants. And officers involved in shootings could be subjected to drug and alcohol testing.

Taylor was shot and killed by police back in March, when officers conducted a raid at her home. Her death, along with the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery sparked protests across the country.

Tamika Palmer, far left, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and other family members meet with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Aug. 12, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.

Christopher 2X via AP



