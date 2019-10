Brisbane Fire: Voluntary evacuations lifted, fire 60 percent contained on San Bruno Mountain

Update on Kings Fire in Brisbane: Fire crews will be on scene overnight (like this hero!). Approximated 11 acres burned 60% containment. Roads open. Evacuation warning lifted. NCFA reminds residents to have home emergency kits available and prepared for evacuation if needed.… pic.twitter.com/gUaObxbcjO — City of Brisbane (@brisbaneca) October 11, 2019

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3-alarm brush fire burned at least 11 acres in Brisbane on San Bruno Mountain. It is 60 percent contained, according to the City of Brisbane.The blaze started near a transmission line, but there is no word on how it originated. The fire is burning mainly grass and vegetation at this time.Voluntary evacuations have been lifted for Firth Park on the streets of Humboldt, Kings, Margaret, Paul, and San Mateo.Winds are gusting at about 24-35 mph in the area, according to Meteorologist Mike Nicco.Cal Fire is battling the blaze with airdrops from planes and helicopters. Firefighters are fighting flames from trucks on the ground.According to the City of Brisbane, North County Fire Authority is reminding reminds residents to have home emergency kits available and prepared for evacuation, if needed.