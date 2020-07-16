Society

Statue of Black UK protester removed by officials after 1 day

By Jo Kearney and Jill Lawless
BRISTOL, England -- Officials in the English city of Bristol on Thursday removed a statue of a Black Lives Matter activist that was installed on a plinth once occupied by a monument to a 17th-century slave trader.

Artist Marc Quinn created the resin and steel likeness of Jen Reid, a protester photographed standing on the plinth after demonstrators pulled down the statue of Edward Colston and dumped it in Bristol's harbor on June 7.

It was erected before dawn on Wednesday without the approval of city authorities, but 24 hours later it was gone.

Bristol City Council said the sculpture "will be held at our museum for the artist to collect or donate to our collection."

RELATED: Statue of Black protester replaces toppled UK slave trader

A new black resin and steel statue entitled "A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020" by artist Marc Quinn stands in Bristol, England, Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Matt Dunham



Colston was a trader who made a fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic to the Americas on Bristol-based ships. His money funded schools and charities in Bristol, 120 miles (195 kilometers) southwest of London.

The toppling of his statue was part of a worldwide reckoning with racism and slavery sparked by the death of a Black American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May.

EMBED More News Videos

Protesters on June 10 down a century-old statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the former capital of the Confederacy, adding it to the list of Old South monuments removed or damaged around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's death.



City authorities fished the Colston statue out of the harbor and say it will be placed in a museum, along with placards from the Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the decision about what replaces it must be made by the people of Bristol.

"This is not about taking down a statue of Jen, who is a very impressive woman," Rees told the BBC. "This is about taking down a statue of a London-based artist who came and put it up without permission."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyartstatueblack lives matterslaveryracismu.s. & worldstatue desecration
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF Police Commission votes to put BLM signs in every police station
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
1.3M sought jobless aid last week, even as economy slowly picks up
SF doctor explains how to prevent, treat acne under your face mask
Cyber security, tech experts weigh in on massive Twitter breach
Coronavirus updates: San Mateo Co. allows in-person visits to care homes starting today
Vallejo seeks criminal investigation into Police Dept. for evidence destruction in fatal shooting
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Smoky sunshine, seasonal highs for now
List: You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
Eating in getting pricier thanks to COVID-19 related spike in food prices
More TOP STORIES News