'Today my family is whole': Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle reacts to Russian prison release

Cherelle Griner called the past months 'one of the darkest moments of my life.'

President Biden said Brittney Griner "represents the best about America."

WASHINGTON -- Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, called the past months "one of the darkest moments of my life" after Russia freed Griner in a high-stakes prisoner swap, with the U.S. releasing convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Now, Cherelle Griner says her "family is whole."

The basketball star was taken into custody at a Moscow area airport earlier this year in possession of vaping cartridges containing hashish oil, an illegal substance in Russia. Griner pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

From the Oval Office and following remarks from President Joe Biden, Cherelle Griner flashed a large smile on her face knowing "BG" will be home soon.

"Today I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration," she said as she stood alongside Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It's a happy day for me and my family," she said.

Cherelle Griner, who married Brittney Griner in June 2019, had fiercely advocated for her wife's release and promised to remain committed to bringing wrongfully detained Americans home.

"As we celebrate BG being home, we do understand that there are still people out here who are enduring what I endured the last nine months of missing tremendously their loved ones," Cherelle Griner said, acknowledging the family of Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive jailed in Russia since December 2018.

ABC News contributed to this report.