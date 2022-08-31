Job opening: Broadcast Systems Specialist

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- KGO-TV is seeking a Broadcast Systems Specialist; an individual with a solid I.T. background who will be responsible for the installation, maintenance, and support of the entire I.T. infrastructure at KGO-TV, with expert knowledge of the following types of systems: file/print/email, newsroom computer systems (NRCS), server-based digital video and audio, non-linear editing, production and on-air automation systems, graphics systems, and their associated software and hardware infrastructure.

The ideal candidate will have several years experience providing IT and Engineering support in a television broadcast environment with a hands-on understanding of broadcast News and Master Control/On-Air support at a medium to large market television station, using Dalet, Ross Overdrive and Xpression, Imagine, or similar systems. The candidate must also be proficient with Cisco LAN/WAN switches and routers with a proven ability in diagnosing complex systems and be able to identify, troubleshoot, and remedy critical on-air issues.

Excellent communication skills are essential to understand users' requirements and provide training on new systems. Project management experience is desired.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The Broadcast Systems Specialist will be flexible with their schedule and have the ability to undertake a variety of roles by bringing a diverse skill set to our organization. Primary responsibilities include the support and maintenance of all station I.T. and Broadcast servers and PCs for the main office as well as 5 remote bureau sites. In addition, the Broadcast Systems Specialist will be called upon to provide solutions for a broad range of problems / tasks. The ability to troubleshoot problems and adapt to new situations in a time-sensitive environment is a must.

Job Responsibilities

Install, support, and maintain all I.T. related aspects of the On-Air broadcast television environment.

Create, configure, and maintain Windows, MacOS, and Linux environments.

Support, deploy, and provide end-user desktop support on Windows operating systems, interfaces, and utilities as well as remote laptop support using Citrix and/or VPN connectivity.

Create and maintain updated documentation and related diagrams using Visio / AutoCAD.

Maintain and troubleshoot MS SQL, Oracle, and MySQL databases.

Support, troubleshoot, and maintain the integrity and security of the network infrastructure and manage the network firewalls, switches, and routers.

Ensure all computers and servers are kept protected from viruses by ensuring the definition files are kept up to date and latest security patches are applied to all systems.

Must be "on call" to troubleshoot equipment problems at any time.

Establish, post, and update maintenance and current operating procedures for station technicians to follow.

Interface with equipment manufacturers and vendors.

Communicate effectively with other department personnel.

Other duties as assigned.

Basic Requirements

Minimum 2 years experience using Cisco IOS.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, both oral and in writing.

A positive attitude towards a flexible schedule, strong attention to detail and a customer service focus.

Firm grasp of project planning and implementation with the ability to meet deadlines.

Solid troubleshooting methodologies that apply to the networked Server / PC environment and standalone workstations. Know how to work through unfamiliar situations by immediately identifying the relevant facts to solve the problem quickly.

Solid understanding of Windows, MacOS, and Linux environments.

Solid understanding of IP subnetting and networking configurations including DHCP and DNS.

Support experience with remote access products and solutions.

Firm understanding of authentication methods to MS Active Directory, client/server authentication.

Knowledge of programming and command line scripting.

Understanding of video streaming technologies and protocols.

Experience with Solar Winds or similar software desired.

Required Education:

High school degree or equivalent

Preferred Education:

A degree in Information Systems / Technology / Broadcast Engineering field or minimum (5) years of related work experience.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10017283 (KGO - Broadcast Systems Specialist), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

About Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution:

Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with KGO Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

KGO Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.