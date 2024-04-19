Broadway San Jose presents CLUE - LIVE ON STAGE

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

© 2024 Hasbro. All rights reserved.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to this ultimate whodunit, enter daily Monday, 9/23/24 through Sunday, 10/6/24, by pressing the ENTER HERE button below. You and a guest will be treated to the show on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts.

*Official Rules

CLUE - LIVE ON STAGE plays October 29th through November 3rd. For more information about the show, visit Broadway San Jose.