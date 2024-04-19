Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony ® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley and musical staging by Tony-nominee Kelly Devine. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

For a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to this Best Musical winner, enter daily Monday, 10/21/24 through Sunday, 11/3/24, by pressing the ENTER HERE button below. Tickets are for the show on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts. Five (5) winners will be drawn.

Official Rules

Minimum age to enter: 21 years old.

COME FROM AWAY plays November 21st through November 24th. For more information about the show, visit Broadway San Jose.