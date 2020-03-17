Coronavirus

Former Warriors superstar Kevin Durant tests positive for novel coronavirus

BROOKLYN, New York (KGO) -- Kevin Durant is among four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for novel coronavirus, his PR rep confirms with ABC7 News.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," Durant said.

The Nets did not name the players diagnosed with COVID-19, but said that only one of them was actually showing symptoms.

The team was reportedly tested after returning from their game at San Francisco's Chase Center, and the results came back today, Tuesday, March 17. Durant was not on that road trip.



Durant and the others are isolated and are undergoing medical care from team physicians, the Nets said in a statement.

The former Warriors superstar has been sitting this season out with an Achilles injury he got while playing in Game 5 of the NBA Finals last season with Golden State.

Here is the full statement from the Nets organization:


