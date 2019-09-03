Mines Fire: Brush fire burns 15 acres in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews in Alameda County are working to contain a blaze that has burned up to 15 acres on this warm Labor Day.

The fire, named the Mind Fire, was first reported at 2:18 pm on Mines Road in Livermore.

At first fire officials said it was moving uphill, at a moderate to dangerous rate of speed.

An aircraft has since "made good progress slowing down the fire," and "retardant has been applied around the perimeter, according to Cal Fire.

Ground resources are now on the scene.




