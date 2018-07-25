WILDFIRE

Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations in Riverside County's Idyllwild, 600 homes threatened; arson suspected

This view from overhead shows a wildfire in Idyllwild, Calif. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (KGO-TV)

IDYLLWILD, Calif. --
A brush fire erupted in the San Bernardino National Forest Wednesday, prompting evacuations in Idyllwild, where 600 homes were threatened.

RELATED: Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire

Our sister station Eyewitness News in Los Angeles has learned that the fire was believed to be intentionally set, and a person has been detained for questioning.

The rapidly spreading blaze, dubbed the Cranston Fire, ignited around noon. The fire burned near Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

RELATED: Sitting ducks? How to shield your home from oncoming wildfires

The fire quickly grew to 800 acres and continued to spread, officials said. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for parts of southwest Idyllwild. Authorities told Eyewitness News that approximately 600 homes were threatened by the blaze.

The following roads were closed due to the fire:

- Highway 74 between Cranston Fire Station and Lake Hemet
- Highway 243 between Pine Cove and Mountain Center

An evacuation center was set up at Banning High School, 100 W. Westward Ave. in Banning.

Temperatures in the Inland Empire were expected to reach upper 90s on Wednesday.

