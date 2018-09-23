Brush fire in San Ramon prompts evacuation of several homes

Residents are evacuated from their San Ramon homes on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say a brush fire burning out of control in San Ramon is prompting evacuations near Crow Canyon Road and Bollinger Canyon Road.

Seven houses on Estancia Court have been evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefightersevacuationSan Ramon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
Palo Alto Mayor reveals she was sexually assaulted twice, cites Blasey Ford as inspiration
Two officers hurt in Oakland sideshow; 85 cars towed
Service dog shot on Oakland freeway dies
Lawyers for Kavanaugh accuser commit to 'open' Senate hearing
Retired teacher goes viral for napping with shelter cats
Garoppolo knocked out of game with possible torn ACL before loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Christine Pelosi, Adama Iwu explain how Kavanaugh accusations affecting Me Too movement
Show More
Winter-themed ice rink, park coming to San Francisco's Civic Center
Tiger Woods wins first championship in more than 5 years
Protesters urge Wells Fargo, Chase customers to close accounts
Not having stamps stops college students from absentee voting: Report
Trick plays help unbeaten Dolphins beat Raiders 28-20
More News