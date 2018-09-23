Brush fire in San Ramon prompts evacuation of several homes

Working Veg Fire, CROW CANYON RD / BOLLINGER CANYON RD, SAN RAMON (9/23/2018 3:55:20 PM) https://t.co/GKaXLFDXjn — San Ramon Valley FPD (@srvfpd_fires) September 23, 2018

Seven houses evacuated on Estancia Court in San Ramon as firefighters work to put out grass fire. Appears firefighters are getting control of it. Working to get more info. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/rqIgSBXzBj — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) September 23, 2018

Officials say a brush fire burning out of control in San Ramon is prompting evacuations near Crow Canyon Road and Bollinger Canyon Road.Seven houses on Estancia Court have been evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.