Brush fire on Mt. Diablo adds to haze in East Bay skies

EMBED </>More Videos

A brush fire broke out on Mt. Diablo in the East Bay Thursday afternoon. Several trees caught fire and crews are working to extinguish the flames that have consumed at least one acre.

MT. DIABLO (KGO) --
A brush fire broke out on Mt. Diablo in the East Bay Thursday afternoon. Several trees caught fire and crews are working to extinguish the flames that have consumed at least one acre.

VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
EMBED More News Videos

No, that's not fog. The hazy conditions over the San Francisco Bay Area are because of smoke from wildfires nearby.



The main product of this small fire appears to be smoke, which is only adding to the ongoing haze and visibility issues in the East Bay and all over as wildfires from around California continue to burn.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firebrush firecal firefirefightersWalnut CreekMount Diablo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
Convicted robbers charged in death of Alameda restaurant owner
Coach Kerr buys $7.3M SF home in anticipation of Warriors move
EXCLUSIVE: Special preview of Sunset's Los Gatos Idea House
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Checking out the savings at OSH's liquidation sale
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
Hurricane Lane threatens 30 inches of rain, 4 foot storm surge
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News