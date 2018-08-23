Brush fire on Mt. Diablo adds to haze in East Bay skies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4041626" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> No, that's not fog. The hazy conditions over the San Francisco Bay Area are because of smoke from wildfires nearby.

A brush fire broke out on Mt. Diablo in the East Bay Thursday afternoon. Several trees caught fire and crews are working to extinguish the flames that have consumed at least one acre.The main product of this small fire appears to be smoke, which is only adding to the ongoing haze and visibility issues in the East Bay and all over as wildfires from around California continue to burn.