Brush fire on Mt. Diablo adds to haze in East Bay skies

MT. DIABLO (KGO) --A brush fire broke out on Mt. Diablo in the East Bay Thursday afternoon. Several trees caught fire and crews are working to extinguish the flames that have consumed at least one acre.
VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
The main product of this small fire appears to be smoke, which is only adding to the ongoing haze and visibility issues in the East Bay and all over as wildfires from around California continue to burn.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.