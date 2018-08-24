HURRICANE

Brush fire threatens homes in Maui as island prepares for Hurricane Lane

EMBED </>More Videos

This 300-acre fire is a bizarre occurrence, given that everyone in Maui has been preparing for Hurricane Lane. (Video by Don McCuaig/YouTube)

By
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KGO) --
Just after 1 a.m Friday morning, emergency personnel in Maui responded to a brush fire in Lahaina, west of the island.

In a few hours, it grew to 300 acres. A woman was treated for burns and parts of a major highway were closed.

RELATED: Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?

This was a bizarre occurrence, given that everyone in Maui has been preparing for Hurricane Lane. But so far, there has been no rain, but the winds have increased dramatically, which are now fueling this fire.

ABC7 Meterologist Mike Nicco says right now, the winds are below 39 mph, but they are going to increase in the next few hours.

"A hurricane is coming. The last thing you want is rain because you know there's going to be flooding because you've already seen the flooding on the Big Island and that's what is coming. But to help put out that fire, you could use some rain and, so far, they haven't seen much," said Nicco.

RELATED: Hawaii resident talks lack of shelters as Hurricane Lane hits

Former Bay Area news photographer Don McCuaig lives near the area where the fire is now spreading in Kaanapali Hillside, and shared video of the blaze.

"I parked my car up there and I was about three blocks away, and all of a sudden it was right across the street from me. I had to back out of there fast," said McCuaig. "The fire is literally going horizontally, they have evacuated everybody out, our street is being evacuated," explained McCuaig, who was gathering his professional camera equipment and loading it in his car.

For more stories, photos, and video on hurricanes, visit this page.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricanewildfirewindbrush fireu.s. & worldfireHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE
Hurricane Lane triggers cancellations, delays at San Jose Airport
LIVE: Hurricane Lane brings catastrophic flooding to Hawaii
SF travelers ground trips to Hawaii in fear of hurricane
Hurricane Lane downgraded as it hits Big Island
More hurricane
Top Stories
Acid leak forces closure of I-880 in Hayward
Bay Area under another Spare the Air order
LIVE: Hurricane Lane brings catastrophic flooding to Hawaii
Parent says child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
United flight makes safe emergency landing at SFO after bird strike
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Hurricane Lane triggers cancellations, delays at San Jose Airport
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old girl for walking her dog alone
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
More News