Just after 1 a.m Friday morning, emergency personnel in Maui responded to a brush fire in Lahaina, west of the island.In a few hours, it grew to 300 acres. A woman was treated for burns and parts of a major highway were closed.This was a bizarre occurrence, given that everyone in Maui has been preparing for Hurricane Lane. But so far, there has been no rain, but the winds have increased dramatically, which are now fueling this fire.ABC7 Meterologist Mike Nicco says right now, the winds are below 39 mph, but they are going to increase in the next few hours."A hurricane is coming. The last thing you want is rain because you know there's going to be flooding because you've already seen the flooding on the Big Island and that's what is coming. But to help put out that fire, you could use some rain and, so far, they haven't seen much," said Nicco.Former Bay Area news photographer Don McCuaig lives near the area where the fire is now spreading in Kaanapali Hillside, and shared video of the blaze."I parked my car up there and I was about three blocks away, and all of a sudden it was right across the street from me. I had to back out of there fast," said McCuaig. "The fire is literally going horizontally, they have evacuated everybody out, our street is being evacuated," explained McCuaig, who was gathering his professional camera equipment and loading it in his car.