Brush fires burn structures, prompt highway closures near Vacaville

Thanks to local agency pre-positioning of fire resources in anticipation of today's Red Flag conditions, Strike Team XCC 2329C is quickly en route to assist with the four-alarm vegetation fire burning in Solano County south of Travis AFB. pic.twitter.com/fcEgrEPcMK — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 7, 2018

Troubling view of Suisun from Highway 12 on the 1 year anniversary of the Napa fire pic.twitter.com/cmAjJRGtt0 — John Ferrigan (@JohnFerrigan) October 7, 2018

Noticing increased smoke in the East Bay? There is currently a fire in Solano County. GOES East satellite imagery shows smoke being carried by northeasterly winds.#cawx pic.twitter.com/YYI3obAlge — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 7, 2018

A fast-moving brush fire in Solano County has burned 4,000 acres near Suisun City, a dispatcher said.The four-alarm blaze, first reported near Highway 12 at 10:46 a.m., was not under control as of 1 p.m., according to a Solano County Sheriff's Department dispatcher.No evacuations have been ordered but at least two structures have burned in the fire, including one home.Winds were pushing the fire away from Suisun City, according to a post by the Suisun City Fire District's Facebook page.Smoke was visible across a wide area and could be seen from several Bay Area locations.Firefighters from multiple agencies in the region have sent crews to the blaze, including crew from Suisun City, Montezuma, Benicia, American Canyon, Vallejo and Travis Air Force Base.At one point, the fire closed down Highway 12 near Branscombe Road in Solano County, according to the California Highway Patrol.Smoke from the fire is settling throughout the East Bay and parts of the South Bay due to northerly winds, according to Kristine Roselius, communications director of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.Several police and fire departments throughout the region have received inquiries from residents concerned by the heavy smoke.They urged residents to refrain from calling 911 to report the smoke, and to stay vigilant for any actual fires.Red Flag conditions will continue through Monday for most of the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.