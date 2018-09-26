BTS gives epic performance on 'Good Morning America'

The BTS Army is still buzzing after storming Times Square to watch their favorite boy band perform live on "Good Morning America." (@GMA/Twitter)

NEW YORK --
The BTS Army is still buzzing after storming New York to watch their favorite K-Pop band perform live on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

BTS greeted a cheering crowd in Times Square, two weeks after their sold out concert at Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Hundreds of fans lined up early to get a glimpse of the K-pop superstars on GMA.


Robin Roberts said she honored that the biggest boy band on the planet was making their U.S. morning television debut on GMA.

"I have been blessed to witness a lot of special moments here on Good Morning America, but this is certainly one of them. BTS and the BTS Army, my goodness," said Roberts.

The group performed of their megahit song "Idol."

Their GMA stop comes days after a history-making speech at the United Nations on self-acceptance and confidence.

"No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin color, gender identity: speak yourself," RM said at the UN General Assembly with his bandmates at his side.

On Wednesday, BTS capped off their GMA visit by showing Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan some of their favorite dance moves.

