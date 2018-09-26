BTS gives epic performance on 'Good Morning America'

RELATED: BTS Army celebrates at Oracle Arena for 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
BTS greeted a cheering crowd in Times Square, two weeks after their sold out concert at Oakland's Oracle Arena.
Hundreds of fans lined up early to get a glimpse of the K-pop superstars on GMA.
.@BTS_twt teaching @RobinRoberts and @michaelstrahan some of their favorite dance moves: https://t.co/W1vUNMab63#BTSonGMA#BTS￼#BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/6Mk9r6xhF9— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 26, 2018
Robin Roberts said she honored that the biggest boy band on the planet was making their U.S. morning television debut on GMA.
"I have been blessed to witness a lot of special moments here on Good Morning America, but this is certainly one of them. BTS and the BTS Army, my goodness," said Roberts.
The group performed of their megahit song "Idol."
VIDEO: K-Pop mania in Oakland for BTS' 'Love Yourself Tour' at Oracle
Their GMA stop comes days after a history-making speech at the United Nations on self-acceptance and confidence.
"No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin color, gender identity: speak yourself," RM said at the UN General Assembly with his bandmates at his side.
On Wednesday, BTS capped off their GMA visit by showing Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan some of their favorite dance moves.
💜I do what I do, so you do you. You can’t stop me lovin’ myself💜— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 26, 2018
THANK YOU @BTS_twt!
https://t.co/9xUwkY1w3Q#BTSonGMA #BTSArmy #BTS pic.twitter.com/l9EpkEVV2C
💜I love myself, I love my fans!— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 26, 2018
Love my dance and my what💜#BTSonGMA @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/0cOQc6kwZh
WATCH: @BTS_twt performs LIVE in Times Square here on @GMA! Their American morning-TV debut. Just incredible.#BTSonGMA #BTShttps://t.co/0YhAUHzDcz— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 26, 2018
We might just have an 8th member of @BTS_twt! Mr. @michaelstrahan!#BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/FdqP0mf4dX— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 26, 2018
Where are you tweeting #BTSonGMA from?! We want to hear and see where you are around the world tweeting!@BTS_twt #BTS pic.twitter.com/2gVlykiEv9— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 26, 2018
.@BTS_twt teaching @RobinRoberts and @michaelstrahan some of their favorite dance moves: https://t.co/W1vUNMab63#BTSonGMA#BTS￼#BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/6Mk9r6xhF9— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 26, 2018
🙌 WE STAN @BTS_twt 💯#BTSonGMA @RobinRoberts@michaelstrahan @Ginger_Zee #BTSARMY #BTS— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 26, 2018
💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/UMnoFByQGL