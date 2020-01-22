Arts & Entertainment

BTS 2020 tour dates include two shows at Levi's Stadium in April

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready Bay Area BTS fans!

The K-pop sensation is coming to Levi's Stadium in April for two nights.

RELATED: BTS Army celebrates at Oracle Arena for 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland

BTS will be performing Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.

These shows are part of the "Map of the Soul" tour that will also make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C., and Toronto before wrapping up on June 6 in Chicago.

Tickets can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. BTS Global Official Fanclub Army Membership users will get the first chance to purchase tickets on Feb. 5 starting at 3 p.m. local time through 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.

RELATED: K-Pop sensation NCT 127 performs in Bay Area for the first time

The General Verified Fan presale (for non-fan club members) will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 through 11 p.m. that same day.

Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale now through Sunday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. by signing up here.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. at LiveNation.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsanta claraconcertlive musicmusiclevi's stadiumbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News