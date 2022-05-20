Funerals begin for victims of Buffalo supermarket shooting

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Funerals begin for Buffalo supermarket shooting victims

BUFFALO, New York -- The first funeral will be held Friday for Deacon Hayward Patterson, one of 10 Black people killed in the racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket.

Reverend Al Sharpton will speak at the funeral.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old accused of carrying out this mass killing faced a judge while under tight security.

Payton Gendron faced the families of his alleged victims for the first time on Thursday.

They shared their anguish over the deadly shooting outside the courtroom:

"His heart is broken. He half-sleeps. He half-eats. As a mother, what am I supposed to do?" said Tirzah Patterson, the widow of Deacon Heyward Patterson about their son.

The FBI has now completed its investigation at the supermarket where this attack played out.

It's been released to the company, Tops Friendly Markets, which is vowing to reopen while honoring the victims.

Victims of Buffalo shooting include regular shoppers, retired cop who saved lives during attack
EMBED More News Videos

A closer look at what the Buffalo community is doing to help each other following the weekend supermarket shooting rampage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfatal shootingal sharptonmass shootingshootingu.s. & worldshooting rampagefuneral
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead after SF officers respond to assault, fire weapons, police say
East Palo Alto residents demand action after deadly shooting
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
2 Cal students make history as 1st nonspeaking autistic graduates
Owner of popular Oakland restaurant dies in shooting
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
Oakland is target of most Bay Area freeway shootings, data shows
Show More
2 killed after shooting, crash on EB I-580 in Oakland, CHP says
Expert weighs in on when you can buy a car amid chip shortage
Coastal communities upgrade water systems in face of drought
What is monkeypox? What to know after US confirms 1st 2022 case
Red Flag Warning prompts North Bay park closure
More TOP STORIES News