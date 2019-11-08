Buffalo Wild Wings employee killed in chemical incident in Massachusetts restaurant

A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson/AP Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts -- Massachusetts police say one person has died and eight others have been hospitalized following a chemical incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings.

WHDH-TV reports officials responded to reports of a chemical reaction in the kitchen area of the restaurant in Burlington on Thursday where they found a male employee suffering from nausea.

Burlington police say in a release they believe that the employee had breathed in fumes from the cleaning agent.

The employee was taken to Lahey Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police evacuated the restaurant and are urging anyone who was inside at the time and believes they may be impacted to seek immediate medical treatment.

The cause of the chemical incident remains under investigation.

A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson released the following statement:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this horrific accident at our franchise-owned sports bar and are working closely with our franchisee and the authorities while they conduct an investigation.

Because the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to share any additional comment at this time. Any further questions will need to be referred to the local authorities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsworker deathu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Survey says Fremont is least stressed out city in country
Nonprofit led by senior citizens in Emeryville in need of help this holiday season
Multiple druggings reported at Stanford in recent weeks
New study says most school shootings could have been prevented
Reading room dedicated to Oakland hit-and-run victims
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
Former SF Wells Fargo teller claims manager drugged, raped her
Show More
Is it time to scrap California's bottle deposit law?
Oakland Raiders rally to take down Los Angeles Chargers 26-24
Popular food truck Senor Sisig's opens brick and mortar restaurant in SF
BART hero meets NFL Legend Jerry Rice
Borderline shooting victims, survivors honored at memorial
More TOP STORIES News