Bulldozer operator killed in Northern California wildfire

JUSTIN DOOM
The Carr Fire in Northern California has claimed the life of a bulldozer operator and injured three firefighters and is "taking everything down in its path," a fire official said.

Scott McLean, a spokesman for the crews battling the blaze, also told the Associated Press that the explosive wildfire has destroyed dozens of homes and reached the city of Redding.

The situation is "very dynamic" and "a heck of a fight," McLean added.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Bulldozer operator killed, three firefighters injured fighting Carr Fire
Bay Area firefighters bravely aid wildfire fight across state
Marsh Fire in Clayton scorches 247 acres, 75 percent contained
BART riders increasingly concerned with safety
Proposals to carve California into multiple states likely to continue
711 migrant children won't be reunited with parents by deadline: Official
Back-to-back armed robberies at Fruitvale BART parking lot
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
Show More
Consumer Reports helps you what to look for when buying a kitchen appliance
Plane said to carry war remains from North Korea lands at US base
Twitter post makes shop owner's forgotten anniversary into a day he will never forget
Facebook faces a day of reckoning, at least on Wall Street
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
More News