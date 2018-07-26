WILDFIRE

Bulldozer operator killed, three firefighters injured battling the Carr Fire burning in and near Redding

Fire officials say that a bulldozer operator has been killed and three firefighters injured while fighting the Carr Fire, burning in and near Redding. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

REDDING, Calif. --
The explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding, destroying dozens of structures and a historic schoolhouse, and causing burn injuries to civilians and firefighters, a state fire official said.

WATCH LIVE: KRCR stream of Carr Fire as it forces evacuations in Redding

Scott McLean, a Cal Fire spokesman for the crews battling the blaze, said flames blew through the communities of Shasta and Keswick before jumping the Sacramento River and reaching Redding, a city of about 92,000 people - the largest in the region.

"The fire is moving pretty rapidly and taking everything down in its path," he said.

RELATED: MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

Firefighters tried in vain to build containment around the blaze Thursday but flames kept jumping their lines, McLean said.

RELATED: Marsh Fire in Clayton scorches 247 acres, 75 percent contained

"It's just a heck of a fight," he said. "They're doing what they can do and they get pushed out in a lot of cases. We're fighting the fight right now."

The 45-square-mile Carr Fire that began Monday tripled in size overnight Thursday amid scorching temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions.

Redding TV station KRCR was evacuated, but they left this live stream of the Carr Fire up, watch it here.
