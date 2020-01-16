Business

Bumble's heads of creative talk about Disney content deal, navigating roles at tech dating powerhouse

By Kris Reyes
TORONTO (KGO) -- Erin and Sara foster were almost giddy at the thought of taking the stage at tech conference Move The Dial. The annual gathering held in Toronto in November gathers leaders in the industry, championing diversity in the workplace.

Recently named Heads of Creative for Bumble, the dating and relationship app now valued at $3 billion, the Foster sisters are still getting used to being outside their more familiar arena of making comedy content. So, even if they feel that tech conferences are a bit intimidating, they admit that they have no game face -- just a lot of authenticity and honesty about their story.

On stage, they spoke candidly about their failures, their privilege (their dad is superstar music producer David Foster) and their drive to succeed on their own terms.

In an interview with ABC7, the sisters talked about why they immediately said yes to Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, how their new role in a tech company has taught them to become intentional about investing in women-led companies and why their comedic team-up works so well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdatingonline datingtechnologycanadau.s. & worldapp
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News