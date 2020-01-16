Bumble's heads of creative talk about Disney content deal, navigating roles at tech dating powerhouse

TORONTO (KGO) -- Erin and Sara foster were almost giddy at the thought of taking the stage at tech conference Move The Dial. The annual gathering held in Toronto in November gathers leaders in the industry, championing diversity in the workplace.
Recently named Heads of Creative for Bumble, the dating and relationship app now valued at $3 billion, the Foster sisters are still getting used to being outside their more familiar arena of making comedy content. So, even if they feel that tech conferences are a bit intimidating, they admit that they have no game face -- just a lot of authenticity and honesty about their story.
On stage, they spoke candidly about their failures, their privilege (their dad is superstar music producer David Foster) and their drive to succeed on their own terms.
In an interview with ABC7, the sisters talked about why they immediately said yes to Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, how their new role in a tech company has taught them to become intentional about investing in women-led companies and why their comedic team-up works so well.
