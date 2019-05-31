school safety

'I haven't had a drink in years:' Bus driver claims doughnut to blame for erratic driving

SPRING, Texas -- The school bus driver in north Harris County accused of driving students while intoxicated denies that she had been drinking.

Reporter Courtney Fischer from our sister station, ABC 13 Eyewitness News in Houston, asked Linda Godejohn about the DWI charges against her as Godejohn left jail Friday morning after posting $100 bond.

"They keep saying that I have been drinking. I don't drink. I haven't had a drink in years," Godejohn said.



Deputy constables say Godejohn was caught driving the bus Thursday with students from YES Prep Public School on board.

She was arrested near Aldine Westfield and Hirschfield Road shortly after 2 p.m.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Godejohn failed a field sobriety test "miserably" after callers into 911 reported the school bus driver for driving erratically.

"How do you explain failing a field sobriety test?" Courtney asked.

"It's hard. I couldn't even do it right now," Godejohn responded.

Godejohn also said that she wasn't on any medication. When pressed about the matter, Godejohn said she'd had a doughnut that made her sick, triggering the erratic driving.

"They've been riding all year long. Nothing has changed. Except I got something from the school to eat. It had made me sick," Godejohn said.

"My stomach was hurting so bad that my wheel fell off the thing, the curb. That's all it was. It was going at 45 mph. It's going to whip back," she explained.




Deputy constables said the students riding the bus were all between the ages of 13 or 14 years old. We do not know which YES Prep campus the students attended.

No students were injured during the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

Deputy constables say the woman, identified as Linda Godejohn, was caught driving the bus Thursday with students from YES Prep Public School on board.



Godejohn is a bus driver for First Student Bus Company, which is a vendor to YES Prep.

The school released an updated statement to ABC13 Eyewitness News Friday morning:

The driver was immediately removed from service pending the outcome of the investigation. Safety of the students we transport is paramount. First Student is partnering with the local authorities. Since this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonschoolschool busdrunk drivingschool safetyu.s. & worlddrivingdriverdonuts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL SAFETY
Staffer wrestles armed student to the ground at Oregon high school
Colorado school shooting: Family IDs student killed
Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 8 injured in Highlands Ranch
Florida House passes bill arming teachers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News