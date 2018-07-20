Bus passengers injured in knife attack, suspect in custody

BEN GITTLESON
A man armed with a knife attacked passengers on a bus in northern Germany Friday before being taken into custody, authorities said.

An unknown number of passengers were injured, including one seriously, during the attack on the crowded bus in Luebeck, Germany, at about 1:47 p.m., authorities said. No one died, they said.

The suspect "was overpowered" and taken into custody, police in Germany's Schleswig-Holstein state said in a statement. He was a 34-year-old German national, Luebeck's chief prosecutor, Ulla Hingst, said, according to the Associated Press.

"There are no indications that the man was politically radicalized," police and prosecutors said in a statement. "There are also no indications at present of a terrorist background."

Police said many witnesses had already left the scene before they could speak with them. The bus was fully occupied, police said.

ABC News' Sarah Hucal reported from Berlin.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
Death toll rises to 17 in Missouri tourist boat accident
Rugby World Cup Sevens kicks off at AT&T Park
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
A timeline of deadly duck boat-related accidents
Hwy 92 reopened after semi versus truck accident
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chick-fil-A in San Antonio
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Show More
Trump demands American pastor's release from Turkey as Congress weighs new sanctions
NFL, players halt enforcement of national anthem rules
Urgent police manhunt continues after bank shooting of 3 workers
About 14 percent of children aged 5-17 reunited, US says
Tears, triumph for North Bay Fire victims at premiere of 'Urban Inferno' doc
More News