2 East Bay sister entrepreneurs create leather coasters to help struggling Oakland businesses

We first introduced you to 10-year-old Brianna Wong and her 6-year-old sister, Ashley, from Oakland back in April. They wanted to help feed hungry kids when the pandemic first began, so they learned how to make leather keychains, embossed with sayings like "wash your hands."
RELATED: Closed during pandemic, Oakland's treasured Fairyland holds fundraiser for 70th birthday
They raised enough money to provide meals to thousands of kids.
More recently, when they heard some of their favorite places in Oakland are struggling because of the pandemic, like the Oakland Zoo, Chabot Space Center and Oakland Museum, they wanted to help.
Using their skills, they've been designing and making embossed leather coasters and selling them on their website www.duckandchick.com and through a collaboration with Oaklandish.
The girls sold out of the coasters within just 12 hours. Mom says the girls have dreams of becoming adult entrepreneurs one day and are busy making coasters to fulfill even more orders soon.
VIDEO: 6-year-old girl raises more than $100K to help save Oakland Zoo
