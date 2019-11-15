building a better bay area

2019 Excellence in Business Awards in SF exemplify diversity and more

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Herbst Theater hosted the 2019 Excellence in Business Awards to much fanfare and jubilance Monday night. The awards, put on by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, come at a much needed time.

For nearly three decades, the awards, also known as the Ebbies recognizes San Francisco businesses that exemplify diversity, inclusion, community and more. Categories include the Building San Francisco Award, the Sustainability Award, Small Business Award and Corporate Social Responsibility Award.

George Chen, Owner of China Live is the winner of Small Business Award.

"When was the last time a Chinese restaurant got nominated! It's really an honor and it's really nice to be recognized by a very strong business community here and I'm very, very proud of the Chinatown community as well."



Hundreds of companies are nominated the Chase Center, women-run food incubator La Cocina-and against non-profits like Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation.

"We are very different but I think the impact is the same, we want to make this a better city," says Linda Esposito of La Cocina.

This is a night though that is more than a celebration. It comes at a time when San Francisco businesses are closing at an astonishing rate.

Rafael Mandelmen, District 8 Supervisor says there are challenges with economic success.

Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont

"There's some anxiety in SF frankly in our business community....last year was the first year we had more restaurants closed than open. I will say it's much better to manage the challenges of economic success than to be in another city struggling with not enough economic activity."

Rising rents and oftentimes a lengthy permitting process are to blame for a whole host of businesses closing in the city this past year. So in addition to putting together a new small business agenda- the SF Chamber uses the EBBIES as a way to bolster business.

"Receiving the award or even being nominated comes with an entire ad campaign that we do on behalf of the businesses to help them promote and drive business to their direction," says Jay Cheng, Public Policy Director of the SF Chamber of Commerce.

Not only is it a night for winners, such as Alaska Airlines for their diversity and inclusion.

"We're so excited because it's a testament to our community involvement-- we're dedicated to opening up pathways for the underprivileged in underserves communities to ensure their success," smiles Oriana Branon, Director of Community and Public Relations for Alaska Airlines in the Bay Area.

It's also a night of hopefully building better Bay Area BUSINESS for years to come.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscobuilding a better bay areaaward showsaward
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
South Bay answers 'What is one kind thing you've done today?' on World Kindness Day
Crackdown on illegal dumping coming to East Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment Hearing Live: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies
Santa Clarita, California, community mourns shooting victims
5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered morning precipitation, afternoon clearing
SJ neighbors describe bicycle 'chop shops'
What could be causing people who vape to get sick, die
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Show More
'Feeding Littles' helps with common infant, toddler feeding concerns
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
SF family hires quinceanera photographer, never gets photos
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Former presidential adviser shares views on US-China policy in new book
More TOP STORIES News