5 Local Graphic Designer Jobs To Check Out In San Francisco

Are you a graphic designer on the hunt for a new job? There are plenty of interesting opportunities available in San Francisco.

Here's a rundown of open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.

Graphic Designer, Bluewolf




Bluewolf is an IBM company that helps organizations come up with simple solutions to their customer experience problems through customization across the entire Salesforce platform.

The organization is looking for a Graphic Designer who is passionate about creating client-facing deliverables that wow clients. The individual will join the company's Corporate Marketing team as part of the Creative Services group and will work with the team to interpret, create and design content in support of the company's vision and strategy.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Graphic Designer, Global Technical Talent




Global Technical Talent specializes in recruiting senior level IT professionals for clients' immediate hiring needs. It's seeking to hire an Experience Designer to help create a personalized help site for its customers.

The new hire will use knowledge of Interaction, UX and Visual Design to help the team imagine, prototype and build a new Customer Service Home Page, enhanced contact initiation pages for various channels and a new self-diagnostics tools that customers can use to check up on their product's health.

Applicants should have between five and seven years of experience. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Graphic Designer, 80Twenty




Employment agency 80Twenty is currently working with an internet security firm that's looking for a Junior Graphic Designer to join its team on a freelance to full-time basis.

This Graphic Designer will work on the Marketing Team on a variety of projects. The individual will also help produce visual collateral for marketing and sales, including banner ads, PDFs, website imagery, blog graphics, social media images and swag.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Graphic Design Internship, Max Borges Agency




Max Borges Agency is one of the top consumer tech PR agencies for clients with innovative products and services. It's seeking a Graphic Design Intern.

The paid internship program provides interns with hands-on, real world PR, digital marketing and social media experience with global and national technology and consumer electronics companies. This position will support Max Borges Agency's Social and Digital Team in producing visual content for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

For a list of desired qualifications and to apply, see the job listing here.

Visual Designer, JPMorgan Chase




Chase serves approximately one out of every six Americans, and Chase.com is the most visited banking portal in United States.

The company's Design Foundations Team in is looking for a Visual Designer to join it. In this role, the individual will be part of a multi-disciplinary team of designers, planners, and researchers committed to designing the foundations of its digital ecosystem.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
