Business

8-year-old Ryan Kaji tops YouTube top earners list, with $26 million this year alone

The richest YouTuber is an 8-year-old boy, according to Forbes.

Ryan Kaji made $26 million this year from his YouTube channel, Ryan's World.

Kaji started un-boxing toys on camera when he was just three years old, and he has since expanded his media empire to include experiments and educational toys. He also has contracts with Hulu and Nickelodeon.

He has amassed almost 23 million subscribers. According to Variety, his production company employs 28 people.

The next biggest earner on YouTube trails him by $6 million. This is the second year Kaji topped the list of YouTube earners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessyoutubesocial superstarssocial mediau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland families move into affordable homes in time for holidays
SF State campus closed due to unconfirmed bomb threat
7 Democrats take debate stage day after impeachment vote
SJ girl, 11, saves family from house fire
Heiress murder trial: DA will not retry Kaveh Bayat
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
BART recognizes woman who helped stabbing victim
Show More
Family finds owl living in Christmas tree
Massive oak tree falls on Redwood City home
Hit the brakes! ABC7 conducts real-time driving test
SF couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
More TOP STORIES News