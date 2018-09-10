BUSINESS

9-year-old starts her own tea business inspired by her grandmother

KANSAS CITY, Missouri --
A fourth grader in Kansas City shows it's never too early to get a head start on your dreams, KSHB-TV reports.

Brayisha Avery, 9, loves tea so much, that she decided to make a business out of it.

Avery confidence and her vision, along with her grandma's love for tea is what inspired her to name her tea Grandma's Tea.

Avery began running the business about six months ago.

The caffeine free tea is available online, at grandmastea.com and at local events like First Fridays in Kansas City.

Avery hopes the money she earns from her tea company, helps her pay for college, and open a future corporate office in her hometown, Kansas City.
