'90s mall stop Claire's declares bankruptcy

The place where millions of girls first got their ears pierced has filed for chapter 11 protection.
Claire's is looking to reduce its debt by $1.9 billion.
The tween jewelry store chain says it will keep all 1,600 Claire's and Icing brand stores in the United States open during the debt restructuring.
International stores are not part of the agreement.
The company declared bankruptcy Monday.
Claire's is the latest US retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court.
Toys R Us announced last week it will liquidate all of its stores in the U.S.
