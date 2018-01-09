BUSINESS

'Aardvark Books' to remain open in San Francisco on Church Street

SAN FRANCISCO --
Owen, the orange cat who sleeps in the window at Aardvark Books, will continue dreaming on Church Street for a while longer.

The building's owner, who also operates the independent bookseller, has taken the property off the market after listing it for sale last fall. As we reported in September, the 39-year-old store was set to close as a result.

Yesterday, manager David L. said the store, which sells new and used books, magazines, graphic novels and ephemera, will "remain open indefinitely."

Owen sits in the bookstore's window. | Photo: Elaine N./Yelp

David thanked the community for stopping in with messages of support and said the store continues to accept used books for cash or trade "as usual."

According to the now-defunct listing, the single-story building has storage space, an office and outdoor area in the rear, but it "needs to be upgraded." A future buyer would need to confirm expansion and development feasibility with an architect and the Planning Department.

On Zillow, a note indicates that that the original asking price of $2.8 million was lowered by $400,000 before the owner removed the listing. City records indicate that the building, which was built in 1907, occupies 2,780 square feet of the 3,125 square feet parcel.

Have you seen something interesting while you're out and about? Text Hoodline and we'll try to find out what's going on: 415-200-3233.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlinebookssmall businessSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News