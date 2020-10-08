ABC7 spends day with Bay Area film crew as production resumes amid COVID-19 pandemic

If you just look through the camera, it almost feels like a time before COVID-19. Three people are sitting around a table, playing UNO, no social distancing, no masks. That's because the premise isn't pandemic related, the movie is a romantic drama set in San Francisco about an ex-marine who meets the woman of his dreams.
But make no mistake the making of the movie has COVID-19 written all over it.
"Everything needs to be sprayed and everything needs to be wiped down," said Hooks, who also plays the lead role Adam, pointing to all the gear that now needs sanitation.
Film set in the time of COVID:— KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) October 7, 2020
✅ Rapid tests for crew
✅ 12 ppl max on set
✅ Constant sanitizing
✅ Bubble rules for crew
✅ Slower pace production
We’ll take you inside this movie shooting in #BayArea and why the production crew, so happy for the lifeline @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Rouz9KIRnQ
Add to all the sanitizing -- complicated permits for each location shoot, the crew gets tested, masks for everyone and max 12 people on set.
"We have scaled it down and stretched out the schedule to allow us to move cautiously and safely," said Hooks.
Fair to say, the crew speaks for an industry battered by COVID-19, they'll take the hassle if it means they can get back to work. Tens of thousands of layoffs, cancelled projects, productions put on hold -- that's the painful reality of the film industry hit hard by the pandemic.
RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom to release guidelines for TV, filmmaking to resume
"As soon as we got the call, I was ready to go, I felt like at that point I could sing my script," said actor Cherish Holland, who plays the lead role, Eve.
"I own all my cameras, all my lenses, all my lights and everyday that gear isn't working, it's just collecting dust," said cinematographer Isiah Flores, the movie's Director of Photography.
For Hooks, an even more meaningful reason to get back to work. He runs the production company Left of Bang Entertainment, that gives at risk youth an opportunity to work in the film industry.
RELATED: Tour of Bay Area Century Theatres shows what will be different when you go back to the movies
"I'm just thinking about these kids and suicide rates going up and I said I've got to figure out a way to push forward because they don't really have the liberty to wait until 2021," he said.
The Adam and Eve production has already been delayed at least six months, shooting was supposed to start in March. One thing that COVID-19 hasn't affected in the film industry, is creativity.
"On the plus side people are using the pandemic as a creative outlet and people are doing it and they're making some amazing content," said Flores.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic