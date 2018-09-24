Airbnb reportedly wants to give hosts ownership in the company

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Airbnb wants to give hosts ownership in the company.
Axios reports Airbnb sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday to change some regulations.
Right now the company can only give equity to investors and employees.
It's asking the commission to add gig economy workers to the list.
Last year, Uber met with the SEC to discuss a similar proposal.
