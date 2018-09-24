AIRBNB

Airbnb reportedly wants to give hosts ownership in the company

Airbnb wants to give hosts ownership in the company

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Airbnb wants to give hosts ownership in the company.

Axios reports Airbnb sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday to change some regulations.

Right now the company can only give equity to investors and employees.

It's asking the commission to add gig economy workers to the list.

Last year, Uber met with the SEC to discuss a similar proposal.

PHOTOS: Ritzy SF home littered with drug paraphernalia, trash after Airbnb rental
Used needles, drug paraphernalia, stained clothing. Those are just a few of the things left behind at a ritzy home in San Francisco that was being rented out on Airbnb.

