Bay Area-based Airbnb is joining forces with the NAACP to bring the home-sharing business to more minority neighborhoods.The two organizations unveiled the Bay Area partnership at the 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.They say Airbnb can bring both cultural and financial benefits to families in low income neighborhoods."When people stay in a community more often than not they're spending money in those communities. So that means the businesses, the restaurants, the clothing stores all receive the benefits of home sharing," Janaye Ingram with Airbnb said.Airbnb has agreed to share 20 percent of the profits from the new program with the NAACP.They'll also be helping with an outreach effort to educate neighbors on how to develop and market a potential space in their home for Airbnb customers.