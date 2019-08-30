Business

Reusable aluminum beer pong cups coming to frat houses

(Ball)

One company is hoping to make frat parties and tailgates more eco-friendly.

Drinkware brand Ball is making reusable beer pong cups. The aluminum cups are shaped like the red Solo cups typically used for the drinking game.

The cups go on sale next month; Ball says they'll cost 25-cents each and are dishwasher safe.

Ball is also teaming up with various venues to test replacing plastic cups with the aluminum ones.

Nearly 75 percent of all aluminum produced in the U.S. is still in use today, according to the Aluminum Association.
