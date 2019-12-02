cyber monday

Amazon fulfillment center in Tracy busy on Cyber Monday

By
TRACY, Calif. (KGO) -- Shoppers are turning to Amazon in record numbers this holiday season. Company officials say Amazon had its best Black Friday ever and they are expecting the trend to continue today.

"We are expecting this to be our biggest Cyber Monday ever. Over the course of the holiday season we will ship millions of products out of our Amazon centers around the world," said Amazon PR Manager Molly Wade at a media availability event inside the Tracy fulfillment center.

CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy online sales

They have rolled out big deals this Cyber Monday on electronics, like the Echo Dot, and on gifts for kids.

"Hasbro toys are 50 percent off. Legos are 30 percent off. Kids and baby clothes from Amazon brands are 50 percent off," Wade said in front of a table full of products that are marked down Monday.

She said the fulfillment centers have extra employees on hand to handle the increase in purchases.

"We are fully staffed. We have more than 4,000 full time associates in this facility alone and they are ready to go. They have been preparing for this all year. It's our Super Bowl. They are ready to pick, pack and ship those packages to you really quickly," Wade said.

Wade says there are some gift guides on Amazon's site to help narrow down ideas for consumers who need some guidance as they shop.

More TOP STORIES News