amazon

Amazon plans to open liquor store in San Francisco

A brick-and-mortar store would open at Amazon's warehouse facility on Tennessee, near 20th Street, in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amazon plans to open a liquor store in San Francisco.

A brick-and-mortar store would open at Amazon's warehouse facility on Tennessee, near 20th Street.

RELATED: Amazon will open its fourth "Go" store in San Francisco

According to Business Insider, the store would sell wine, beer and spirits between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Amazon has applied for an alcohol license.

The Chronicle reports that the license would also give Amazon permission to deliver alcohol purchased online in San Francisco.

See more stories and videos about Amazon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscoamazonliquoralcohol
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
FedEx to end ground delivery business with Amazon
Trampolines recalled because metal legs can give out
Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Boppy recalls infant accessories, FTC urged to investigate Amazon over paid endorsements, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Salesforce Transit Center bus deck reopens
AccuWeather Forecast: Building warmth continues
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Morning Update: Lyft discrimination, Salesforce Transit Center open, Apple offers $1 million
SF woman with disability says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel her rides
Show More
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
Olive Garden to offer Lifetime Pasta Pass
El Pollo Loco donating to Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting families
Firefighters battle brush fire near SB I-680 in Sunol
Woman fatally hit by taxicab in SF was collecting plastic bottles, witness says
More TOP STORIES News