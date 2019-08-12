Amazon plans to open liquor store in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amazon plans to open a liquor store in San Francisco.
A brick-and-mortar store would open at Amazon's warehouse facility on Tennessee, near 20th Street.
According to Business Insider, the store would sell wine, beer and spirits between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Amazon has applied for an alcohol license.
The Chronicle reports that the license would also give Amazon permission to deliver alcohol purchased online in San Francisco.
